Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Raised to $20.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Certara

Shares of Certara stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Certara by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.