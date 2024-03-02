Centrepoint Alliance Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAF)

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Centrepoint Alliance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrepoint Alliance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Centrepoint Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrepoint Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.