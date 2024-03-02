Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,116,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

