Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.97.

Shares of CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

