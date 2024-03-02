Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) vs. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Financial Comparison

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -24.94% 173.14% 12.09% CrowdStrike -0.42% 1.11% 0.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and CrowdStrike’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $325.11 million 7.69 -$81.10 million ($0.43) -28.58 CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 33.71 -$183.24 million ($0.06) -5,242.46

Volatility & Risk

Cellebrite DI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellebrite DI and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 4 0 3.00 CrowdStrike 0 1 36 0 2.97

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.50%. CrowdStrike has a consensus price target of $264.24, suggesting a potential downside of 16.01%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats CrowdStrike on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Cellebrite Pathfinder helps investigators reach conclusions faster through automated data ingestion, normalization, consolidation, and visualization of a suspects' journey; CryptoCurrency Investigative Solutions, which analyze blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets and transactions; and OSINT Investigate solution used to search, resolve, and enrich identifiers in open sources. In addition, the company provides Cellebrite Guardian, a cloud-based digital investigative data and evidence management SaaS solution that allows users to manage, store, share, and review investigative data and evidence from intake to creation of a final report; and Commander solution that enables collaboration across investigation functions to reduce manual processes. It serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.