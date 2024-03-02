Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:CLS opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

