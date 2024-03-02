Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Cut by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.67. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.