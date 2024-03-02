Caxton Associates LP Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

