Caxton Associates LP Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

