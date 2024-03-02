Caxton Associates LP Takes $355,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of ALB stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.61.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.21.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
