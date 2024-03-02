Caxton Associates LP Sells 8,686 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $346.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.