Caxton Associates LP Sells 62,770 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,770 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Gevo worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 3,346,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

