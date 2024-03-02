Caxton Associates LP Raises Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of CareDx worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $12.01 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

