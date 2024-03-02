Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Qudian worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qudian by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Qudian by 47.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of QD opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

