Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $218.14 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.81. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

