Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.08% of SandRidge Energy worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.00 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $482.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.13.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

