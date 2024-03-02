Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 187.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,464 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 39.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 5,006,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,577,315 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 3,411,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 202,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.57 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

