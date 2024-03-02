Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 89,473 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.