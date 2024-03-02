Caxton Associates LP Buys New Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $515.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.