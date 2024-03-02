Caxton Associates LP Buys 1,827 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 884,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $905.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.26, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

