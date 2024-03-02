Caxton Associates LP Acquires 919 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $181.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

