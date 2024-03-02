CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.10.

CAVA Group stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CAVA Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 768,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

