Catherine Anne Shellabarger Sells 83 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $10,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Catherine Anne Shellabarger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 179 shares of Masonite International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $23,261.05.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,366,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

