Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $16.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 866,054 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,846 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 58,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $797,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.