Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $34.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPRX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,846 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

