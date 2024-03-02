Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.88. 103,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 224,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Scotiabank raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $48,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $27,690.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,300,799 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

