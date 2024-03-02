Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.00

Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 27429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.00).

Castelnau Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -866.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.