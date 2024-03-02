Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASS

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 15.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.