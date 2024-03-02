Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. American Express Co bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

