Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 273100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cartier Resources Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$26.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

