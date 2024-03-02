Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $515.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

