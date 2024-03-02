Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after purchasing an additional 386,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

