CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after buying an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

KMX opened at $79.30 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.