Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $8.09 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $98,151.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF)

