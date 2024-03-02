Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCIF opened at $8.09 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In other news, insider Lauren Michelle Basmadjian bought 9,550 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,518 shares of company stock valued at $98,151.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

