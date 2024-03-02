Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$46.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPX. Desjardins lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.