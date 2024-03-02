Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) vs. Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Critical Survey

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Lyons Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.05 $4.89 billion $11.95 11.44 Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital One Financial and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 9.88% 9.24% 1.08% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capital One Financial and Lyons Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 2 12 4 0 2.11 Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $129.42, indicating a potential downside of 5.37%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Lyons Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and provides advisory, capital markets, treasury management, and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.