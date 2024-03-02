Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.09

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 133941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

