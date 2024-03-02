Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

