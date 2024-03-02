Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

TSE CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$86.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.69.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,656 shares of company stock valued at $37,793,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.