Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Evercore from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$67.13 and a 1-year high of C$98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.92.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Insiders have sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock valued at $37,793,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

