Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.71, for a total value of C$4,435,580.00. Insiders have sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock valued at $37,793,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.