Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$64.72 and last traded at C$64.06, with a volume of 817672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

