Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.38.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$65.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$66.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

