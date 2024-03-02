Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$65.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

