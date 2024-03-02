Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$65.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$47.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

