Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6634 per share by the bank on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after buying an additional 1,395,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,347,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,831,000 after buying an additional 6,483,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,897,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,252,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,828,000 after acquiring an additional 471,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

