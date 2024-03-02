Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

