Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$67.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$67.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.78.

BNS stock opened at C$65.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.90. The firm has a market cap of C$79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

