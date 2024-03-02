Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

