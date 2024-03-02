Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

